Ceci est VRAIMENT Mon Corps... (catéchèse aux baptisés, Jérusalem, 4ème siècle)

UNE NUÉE DE TÉMOINS

Métropolite saint Philarète

de Moscou

Le sort du monde est suspensu à Sa Croix, la vie du monde git dans Son sépulcre. La Croix illumine la larmoyante terre de la vie; le soleil de la bienheureuse immortalité surgit et iradie depuis Son sépulcre.

Métropolite saint Innocent

de Moscou

Égal aux Apôtres

Illuminateur de l'Amérique du Nord

Jésus-Christ a dispersé les ténèbres et les erreurs de l'esprit humain, et illuminé le monde entier de la lumière de l'Évangile.

Saint prophète Élie

le Tisbite

Le malheur d'Israël, repartit Élie, ce n'est pas moi, c'est toi et la maison de ton père, puisque vous avez abandonné les préceptes du Seigneur, pour suivre les Baals (1 R 18,18)

Saint père Justin

(Popovic) de Ćelije

C'est précisément l'humanisme qui est le mal basique et original de l'homme... Seul le Dieu-Homme peut complètement libérer l'esprit humain tourmenté, qui est tombé malade et a rejeté Dieu à cause de l'humanisme.

Saint Nectaire d'Égine

Métropolite de Pentapolis

Le coeur pur perçoit Dieu et Le découvre, alors que le coeur coupable ne sait pas même Le voir quand Il Se montre.

Saint Augustin

évêque d'Hippone-Regius

L'homme qui vit selon les normes de Dieu et non celles de l'humain, doit être un ami du bien, et dès lors, il doit haïr ce qui est mal.

Saint père Maxime

le Confesseur

Le Soleil de Justice, Se levant dans l'esprit clair et pur, Se révèle, ainsi que les raisons de tout ce qu'Il a créé et créera.

Saint Grégoire Palamas

Archevêque de Thessaloniki

L'Incarnation du Verbe de Dieu fut la méthode pour la délivrance la plus appropriée à notre nature et notre faiblesse, et la plus appropriée pour Celui Qui l'a accomplie, car cette méthode avait la justice de son côté, et Dieu n'agit pas sans justice.

Saint Nicolas Velimirovic

évêque d'Ochrid & Žića

Une vierge donne naissance à la sagesse créative. Une dévergondée crée de la connaissance stérile. Seule une vierge peut voir la vérité, alors qu'une dévergondée ne peut que reconnaître les choses matérielles.

Saint Jean Maximovitch

le thaumaturge,

Archevêque de Bruxelles, Shangai puis San Francisco

Par la Croix sur le Golgotha, le prince de ce monde a été chassé, et il a été mis un terme à son autorité. L'arme par laquelle il a été écrasé devint le signe de la victoire du Christ.

Saint Théophane

Archevêque de Poltava

La colère de Dieu est une des manifestations de l'amour de Dieu, mais de l'amour de Dieu dans sa relation au mal moral présent dans le coeur des créatures rationnelles, en général, et dans le coeur de l'homme, en particulier.

Saint Jean Sergiev

de Cronstadt

Je contemple la Croix, et je m'émerveille de Ton amour pour moi et pour le monde, car la Croix est la preuve évidente de Ton amour pour nous.

Saint Sava

de Serbie

Nous sommes voués par le destin à être l'Orient dans l'Occident et à être l'Occident dans l'Orient, à ne reconnaître que la Jérusalem Céleste au-dessus de nous, et ici, sur terre, personne.

Prêtre Georges Florovsky

L'indépendance par rapport à l'Occident ne doit pas dégénerer en une aliénation qui deviendrait simplement une opposition à l'Occident... L'Orthodoxie doit confronter l'Occident de manière créative et spirituellement.. Nous devons reconnaître précisément le questionnement occidental, expérimenter et pénétrer ses questions, nous devons nous familiariser avec toute la dramatique problématique de la pensée religieuse occidentale.

Vladimir Lossky

Une théologie appauvrie par ce rationalisme qui recule devant.. les images des Pères de l'Église, perd nécessairement la perspective cosmologique de l'oeuvre du Christ. Agissant à l'opposé de cela, nous devons élargir notre sens de la rédemption.

Saint Cyrile, pape

et évêque d'Alexandrie

Le Corps du Christ communique la vie à ceux qui lui sont unis.

Saint Hilaire,

évêque de Poitiers

Accorde-moi de T'adorer, Toi, notre Père et Ton Fils qui ne fait qu'Un avec Toi. Fais que je reçoive Ton Esprit Saint Qui procède de Toi par Ton Fils unique.

Saint Clément

d'Alexandrie

Le Seigneur a donné Son souffle de Vie à ce bel instrument qu'est l'homme. Il l'a fait à Son image.

Saint Irénée

évêque de Lyon

Sans l'Esprit, il est impossible de voir le Verbe de Dieu, et sans le Fils, on ne peut approcher du Père. Car la connaissance du Père, c'est le Fils et la connaissance du Fils se fait par l'Esprit-Saint, et le Fils donne l'Esprit selon le bon plaisir du Père.

Saint père Isaac

le Syrien

Seigneur Jésus-Christ notre Dieu, par Tes souffrances apaise mes souffrances, par Tes plaies guéris mes plaies. Que Ton corps tendu sur l’arbre de la Croix déploie vers Toi mon esprit que les démons écrasent. Que Tes mains saintes percées de clous m’arrachent au gouffre de la perdition. Que Ton visage qui reçut gifles et crachats éclaire ma face souillée d’injustices. Je n’ai ni coeur brisé pour partir à Ta recherche, ni repentir, ni tendresse. Je n’ai pas de larmes pour Te prier. Mon esprit est enténébré, mon coeur est froid, je ne sais pas le réchauffer par des larmes d’amour pour Toi. Je T’ai abandonné. Ne m’abandonne pas. Je me suis éloigné, Toi, sois à ma recherche. Conduis-moi dans Ton pâturage, parmi les brebis de Ton troupeau.

