Ceci est VRAIMENT Mon Corps... (catéchèse aux baptisés, Jérusalem, 4ème siècle)

"Ma chair est la vraie nourriture, et Mon sang la vraie boisson"
"Prenez, mangez : ceci est Mon Corps… Prenez, buvez : ceci est Mon Sang" (Mt 26,26s). Quand le Christ Lui-même a déclaré, au sujet du pain : "Ceci est Mon Corps", qui osera encore hésiter ? Et quand lui-même affirme catégoriquement : "Ceci est Mon Sang", qui pourra en douter ?... C’est donc avec une pleine certitude que nous participons au Corps et au Sang du Christ. Car, sous l’aspect du pain, c’est le Corps qui t’est donné ; sous l’aspect du vin, c’est le Sang qui t’est donné, afin qu’en participant au Corps et au Sang du Christ tu deviennes un seul corps et un seul sang avec le Christ… De cette façon, selon saint Pierre, nous devenons "participants de la nature divine" (2P 1,4).
Autrefois le Christ, parlant avec des Juifs, disait : "Si vous ne mangez pas Ma Chair, et ne buvez pas Mon Sang, vous n’aurez pas la vie en vous." Mais eux, comme ils ne comprenaient pas ses paroles spirituellement, s’en allèrent scandalisés… Il y avait aussi, dans l’Ancienne Alliance, les pains de l’offrande; mais il n’y a plus de raison d’offrir ces pains de l’Ancienne Alliance. Dans l’Alliance nouvelle, il y a un "Pain venu du Ciel" et une "Coupe du Salut" (Jn 6,41; Ps 115,4). Car, comme le pain est bon pour le corps, le Verbe s’accorde bien avec l’âme.
Le saint David, lui aussi, t’explique la puissance de l’Eucharistie quand il dit : "Devant moi Tu as préparé une table, face à mes adversaires" (Ps 22,5)… De quoi veut-il parler sinon de la Table mystérieuse et mystique que Dieu nous a préparée contre l’ennemi, les démons ?... "Et Ta coupe m’enivre comme la meilleure" (v. 5 LXX). Ici il parle de la coupe que Jésus a prise dans Ses mains lorsqu’Il a rendu grâce et a dit : "Ceci est Mon Sang, le Sang versé pour la multitude en rémission des péchés" (Mt 26,28)… David chantait aussi à ce sujet : "Le pain fortifie le cœur de l’homme, et l’huile donne la joie à son visage" (Ps 103,15). Fortifie ton cœur en prenant ce Pain comme une nourriture spirituelle, et rends joyeux le visage de ton âme.
Catéchèses de l’Église de Jérusalem aux nouveaux baptisés (4e siècle)
N° 4 ; SC 126 (trad. composite)
"My flesh is true food, and my blood is true drink"
Catechesis to the Newly Baptized of the Church in Jerusalem (4th century)
"Take and eat; this is my body... Take and drink; this is my blood." (Mt 26:26f.) Since, then, Christ himself clearly described the bread to us in the words “This is my body”, who will dare henceforward to dispute it? And since he has emphatically said, “This is my blood”, who will waver?... So let us partake with the fullest confidence that it is the body and blood of Christ. For his body has been bestowed on you in the form of bread, and his blood in the form of wine, so that by partaking Christ's body and blood you may share with him the same body and blood... This is how, in the blessed Peter's words: “we become partakers of the divine nature” (2 Peter 1:4).
Christ once said in conversation with the Jews: “Unless you eat my flesh and drink my blood, you have no life in you” They were scandalised because they did not interpret his words spiritually... Even in the Old Testament there were “Loaves of the Presence,” but since they belonged to the old dispensation they have come to fulfilment. But in the New Testament the bread is of heaven and the chalice brings salvation, (Jn 6,41; Ps 115[116],4) and they sanctify the soul and the body; for as the bread relates to the body, so the word harmonises with the soul...
The Blessed David will inform you of the meaning of the Eucharist when he says: “Thou hast laid a table before me against those who oppress me” (Ps 22[23],5)... The only thing he can mean is that sacramental, spiritual table which God has made ready for us against the evil spirit... “And the chalice which inebriates me, how godly it is” (v.5 LXX), here he mentions the chalice which Jesus took in his hand, and giving thanks said: “This is the blood which is poured out for many for the remission of sins” (Mt 26,28)... David was speaking of this long ago when he sang: “Bread strengthens the heart of man, that he may make his face glad with oil” (Ps 103[104],15). So strengthen your heart by partaking of that spiritual bread, and gladden the face of your soul.
Sources Chrétiennes 126
"Ô étrange Église Orthodoxe, si pauvre et si faible, qui se maintient comme par miracle à travers tant de vicissitudes et de luttes. Église de contrastes, à la fois si traditionnelle et si libre, si archaïque et si vivante, si ritualiste et si personnellement mystique.
Église où la perle de grand prix de l'Évangile est précieusement conservée, parfois sous une couche de poussière. Église qui souvent n'a pas su agir, mais qui sait chanter comme nulle autre la joie de Pâques."
P. Lev Gillet ("Un moine de l'Eglise d'Orient)
04 janvier 2015
Ceci est VRAIMENT Mon Corps... (catéchèse aux baptisés, Jérusalem, 4ème siècle)
